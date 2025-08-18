Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $427.90 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.14 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

