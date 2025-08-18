CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on CPI Card Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CPI Card Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CPI Card Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $15.61 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $129.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.96 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.00%. Equities research analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman H Sanford Riley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 31,033 shares in the company, valued at $488,769.75. This represents a 47.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

