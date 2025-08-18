Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

