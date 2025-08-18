Corient IA LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,199 shares of company stock valued at $39,045,071. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $270.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $280.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

