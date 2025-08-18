Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 1,816,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 329,496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 322.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 977,249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 71,163 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the first quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter valued at $4,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

