Contrasting Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) & TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) and Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Xenonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD SYNNEX 1.21% 11.58% 3.18% Xenonics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TD SYNNEX and Xenonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD SYNNEX 0 2 8 0 2.80 Xenonics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus price target of $149.30, suggesting a potential upside of 1.29%. Given TD SYNNEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TD SYNNEX is more favorable than Xenonics.

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Xenonics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD SYNNEX $58.45 billion 0.21 $689.09 million $8.56 17.22 Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TD SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Xenonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Xenonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TD SYNNEX beats Xenonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components. It also provides systems design and rack integration, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly; and thermal testing, power-draw testing, burn-in, and quality and logistics support. In addition, the company offers outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; shipping documents generation, multi-level serial number tracking, and configured products and online order and shipment tracking, as well as turn-key logistics solutions. Further, it provides public cloud solutions in productivity and collaboration, IaaS, or Infrastructure as a Service, PaaS, or Platform as a Service, SaaS, or Software as a Service, security, mobility, IoT, and other hybrid solutions. Additionally, the company offers online services; provides net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters-of-credit backed financing and arrangement; and leases products and provides device-as-a-service, as well as offers direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, national and regional trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves value-added resellers, corporate resellers, government resellers, system integrators, direct marketers, retailers, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX Corporation in September 2021. TD SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Xenonics

(Get Free Report)

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles. The company also provides SuperVision that allows user to see in the dark with clarity than conventional night vision; SuperVision Video Out to connect the video signal to a computer recording device or monitor for surveillance; SuperVision Tactical Packages for law enforcement professionals; and SuperVision Vehicle Patrol Packages to make law enforcement patrol operations safer. It markets its illumination products under the NightHunter brand and night vision products under the SuperVision brand. The company serves military forces; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; law enforcement, fire, search, and rescue; and commercial markets. Xenonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

