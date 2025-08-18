Contrasting Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) & Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Diamond Hill Investment Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $107.29 billion 2.14 $13.39 billion $8.83 16.32 Diamond Hill Investment Group $151.10 million 2.59 $43.18 million $17.58 8.15

Risk and Volatility

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 9 5 1 2.47 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus price target of $138.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Morgan Stanley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 13.06% 15.20% 1.15% Diamond Hill Investment Group 31.71% 21.38% 14.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Morgan Stanley pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Diamond Hill Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides equity and fixed income products comprising sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services; foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, commercial mortgage and secured lending facilities, and financing for sales and trading customers, and asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage, custody, administrative, and investment advisory services; self-directed brokerage services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternatives and solutions, and liquidity and overlay services to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, third-party fund sponsors, corporations, and individuals through institutional and intermediary channels. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

