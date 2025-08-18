Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $3,528,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 257,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $589,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

