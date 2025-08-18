ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,319,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

