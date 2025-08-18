Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $833,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 286,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of NU by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NU by 128.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NU opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

