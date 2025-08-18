Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $382,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Adobe Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $354.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.84 and a 200-day moving average of $392.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

