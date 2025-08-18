Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,927,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 883,183 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $143,689,000 after buying an additional 235,301 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 325,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100,486 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 513,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

