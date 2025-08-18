CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in CNX Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

