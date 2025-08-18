Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Stock Holdings Lifted by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,086 shares during the period. Chord Energy accounts for 3.1% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $50,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Chord Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,011,000 after purchasing an additional 136,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,569,000 after purchasing an additional 105,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRD opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,877.16. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.77.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

