Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 904,100 shares, adecreaseof62.5% from the July 15th total of 2,410,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,260.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,260.3 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

