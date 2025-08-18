Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Casio Computer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.35. Casio Computer has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter. Casio Computer had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Casio Computer Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

