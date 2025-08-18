Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,106 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,410,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $24,462,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9,041.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,888,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 443,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,160,000. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $58.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.