Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases 2,241 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 8,003.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

