Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,127 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 112,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,038,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Everus Construction Group Stock Up 0.3%

ECG stock opened at $75.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $88.00 price target on Everus Construction Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.