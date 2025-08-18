Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $46.87 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
