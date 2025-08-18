Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Invests $33,000 in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $162.80 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

