Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 12,620.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 801.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 111,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $65.53 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.