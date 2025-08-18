Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of BG stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

