Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 48,666.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 145,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE TAC opened at $12.36 on Monday. TransAlta Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

