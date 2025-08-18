Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 285 Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,970,000 after acquiring an additional 271,531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $136.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.