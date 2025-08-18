Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,263,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

