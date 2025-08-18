Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 2,823 Shares of Beyond, Inc. $BYON

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Beyond were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 188.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYON shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beyond from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Beyond Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE BYON opened at $8.85 on Monday. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $508.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.15. Beyond had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.27%. The company had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

