Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 747 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $226.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.68.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

