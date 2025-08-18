Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 1,204 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,049,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after buying an additional 819,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

