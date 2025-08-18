Brooklyn Investment Group Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 411.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $742.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $291.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $945.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $757.89 and a 200-day moving average of $725.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

