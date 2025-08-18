Brokerages Set Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) Price Target at $7.20

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several research firms recently commented on MREO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.47. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,843,000 after buying an additional 4,776,697 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,819,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 2,722,084 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,924,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

