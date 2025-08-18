Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $306.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

