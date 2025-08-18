BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.36% of NVR worth $77,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVR by 838,726.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of NVR by 116,808.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NVR by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,087,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $8,226.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,577.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,353.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $120.69 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

