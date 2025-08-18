BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,403 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,022,000 after buying an additional 1,829,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in HP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after acquiring an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,241,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,204,000 after acquiring an additional 189,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $179,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. KGI Securities started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.