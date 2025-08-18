BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,784 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock worth $2,412,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.