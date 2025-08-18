BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 58,369 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 178.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 155,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Datadog by 819.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,298. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,102.65. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,051 shares of company stock worth $107,936,283 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Get Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 363.58, a P/E/G ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.