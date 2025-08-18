BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 284,991 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1,919.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 11,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Incyte by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 151,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 135.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 21,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,323.15. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

