Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Phil Horlock Sells 15,848 Shares

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) Director Phil Horlock sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $888,438.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,341.96. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Phil Horlock sold 8,860 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $363,614.40.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $554,151.30.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. Blue Bird Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Blue Bird’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Blue Bird by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

