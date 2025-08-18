BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Short Interest Update

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 214,800 shares, anincreaseof174.3% from the July 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

BioStem Technologies stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -0.29. BioStem Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

