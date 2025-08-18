BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of BGSF from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Get BGSF alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BGSF

BGSF Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE BGSF opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BGSF has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 7,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.