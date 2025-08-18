BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.
BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance
LON:BVC opened at GBX 14.55 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.79. The stock has a market cap of £77.27 million, a P/E ratio of -337.78 and a beta of 0.64. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.30).
About BATM Advanced Communications
