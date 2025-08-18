Aviso Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,317,000 after buying an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unilever by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,345,000 after buying an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,911,000 after purchasing an additional 221,958 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.98 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

