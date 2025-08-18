Aviso Financial Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

NYSE:TJX opened at $132.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

