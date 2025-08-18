Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 695 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,357,000 after purchasing an additional 189,294 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $206.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

