Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 3,253 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:NVO opened at $52.43 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.