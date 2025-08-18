Aviso Financial Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

TXN opened at $194.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

