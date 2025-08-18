Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,500 shares, adeclineof40.6% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

AVEE opened at $62.00 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $49.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 128.2% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.