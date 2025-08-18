Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $212.81 on Monday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Assurant’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 196.7% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

