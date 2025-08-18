Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Aris Water Solutions worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARIS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2,146.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 310,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 182.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 211,756 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 180,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

ARIS stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aris Water Solutions

About Aris Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.