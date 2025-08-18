Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $866.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $967.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $933.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,973 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.